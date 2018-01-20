The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have landed a veteran quarterback to backup Matt Nichols.

The Bombers announced late Saturday evening they have signed a one-year contract with Darian Durant, just days after he was let go from the Montreal Alouettes.

"One of our objectives this offseason was to solidify depth at the quarterback position behind Matt Nichols," said Bombers GM Kyle Walters in a statement sent to media.

"Not only is Darian a veteran player in our league, but he brings a wealth of experience to our quarterback room and our locker room. In many facets, it's a great addition for us, and we welcome Darian to the Bomber organization."

The 12-year CFL veteran is best known for his stint with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, although he spent last year in the backup QB role in Montreal. He boasts career totals of 31,740 yards and 167 touchdowns in 174 games (128 starts).

He led Winnipeg's rivals to the West to three Grey Cup appearances, finally nabbing the Grey Cup win in 2013.

"Durant is currently 14th all-time in CFL passing yards, and has had 38 300-plus yard games, with seven 400-yard plus passing games. He's also added 24 rushing touchdowns throughout his career," said the Bombers.

The Alouettes released Durant on Jan. 15, the day before he was scheduled to receive a significant bonus.

Durant, 35, was due a $150,000 roster bonus on Tuesday.

Durant signed a three-year, $1.25-million deal with Montreal after being acquired from the Saskatchewan Roughriders.