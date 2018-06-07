Black bear caught after climbing backyard tree released safely in wild

A black bear who raised a ruckus when he climbed a tree in a Winnipeg backyard on Tuesday has been safely released back into the wild, Manitoba conservation officers say.

The bear drew a crowd early Tuesday morning in the Lethbridge Avenue area when he was reported near Kildare Avenue W. around 6 a.m. Police, conservation officers, firefighters and paramedics were all at the scene.

The bear eventually climbed about seven metres up a tree in a neighbourhood yard, and eventually had to be tranquilized by a conservation officer around 8:15 a.m.

On Thursday, the Manitoba Conservation Officers Association posted on Facebook the bear had been released in good health north of Riverton, Man. The release happened Wednesday, the post said.

Officers said the 56-kilogram male bear, estimated to be about two years old, had to be monitored for 24 hours before release.

Officials moved the bear from the backyard to prepare it for transportation. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

Janine Stewart, a biologist with Manitoba Sustainable Development, recommends several strategies for homeowners to avoid conflicts with bears that wander into populated areas. Most involve limiting things that might attract them, starting with garbage.

"Bears are highly motivated by smell," Stewart said. "So people should use bear-resistant containers and keep them behind closed doors until they're picked up in the morning. Don't put your garbage out the night before."

Stewart also says it's important for dogs to be kept on a leash, since they will sometimes chase bears if one is nearby. In such cases, she said, dogs could inadvertently provoke an attack on a human.

"If a human is nearby, a bear can transfer that aggression very easily."

Stewart says the peak conflict season between bears and humans is still a couple of months away. She said bears are especially active in August, when their appetite increases in anticipation of winter hibernation.