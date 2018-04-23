Own a bike? Winnipeg wants you to register your ride

Winnipeg has started a new online bicycle registry in the hopes of returning more stolen bikes to their owners.

As of 9 a.m. Monday, Winnipeggers may register their bikes online for a fee of $6.60. The Winnipeg Police Service believes this registry will make it easier to match recovered bikes with their rightful owners.

​In 2017, the Winnipeg Police Service received 2,800 reports of stolen bikes, Insp. Chody Sutherland said Monday at city hall.

Actual bike theft is likely higher, she said.

Sutherland said police are eager to use the registry.

Right now, police have 700 bikes they could not match up with their owners. ​

"A lot of the bike shops have actually agreed to support this program and are going to encourage you at the time of purchase to register your bikes," Sutherland said.

The next police auction of unclaimed bikes is slated for this weekend at Terry Sawchuk Arena, 901 Kimberly Ave.