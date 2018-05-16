Downtown Winnipeg BIZ expands bike-sharing program
BIZ now has 22 bikes at 5 locations; free rentals at City Hall
Bike-sharing is getting a wider reach in Winnipeg this summer.
The Downtown Winnipeg Business Improvement Zone relaunched Pedal in the Peg Wednesday, with financial support from the City of Winnipeg.
Twenty-two bikes will now be located at five downtown rental locations. Free rentals are available at the 311 desk at City Hall and the Downtown BIZ offices on Portage Avenue.
Rental rates will vary at the other locations, but start at $14 for a half-day, said Downtown Winnipeg BIZ CEO Stefano Grande.
The program started out as a pilot in 2014, with a wider rollout at three hotel locations last year, Grande said.
He estimates about 200 people rented the bikes last summer.
Currently, the city provides $1,750 each year to maintain the 22 bikes for the summer.
The goal is to expand the program with more locations, Grande said.
"We were thinking of visitors staying in downtown Winnipeg, but this really is a program for everyone to enjoy," Grande said in a release.
The rental includes a lock, helmet, lights, use of bike tools, and cycling maps. Grande said the hotel locations charge about $14 for
The program runs from May through October.
Where to rent bikes:
- 311 desk at City Hall, 510 Main St. (free).
- Alt Hotel, 310 Donald St.
- Delta Hotels by Marriott Winnipeg, 250 St. Mary Ave.
- Holiday Inn & Suites Winnipeg Downtown, 360 Colony St.
- Downtown Winnipeg BIZ offices, 426 Portage Ave. (free).
