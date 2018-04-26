3-vehicle crash in Winnipeg Beach leaves people with minor injuries

An intersection was temporarily closed in Winnipeg Beach after a three-vehicle crash Thursday night.

RCMP said the vehicles collided in the community at about 5:30 p.m. at Kernstead Road and Highway 9.

Minor injuries were reported. RCMP did not say how many people were involved.

Winnipeg Beach Mayor Tony Pimentel said the about six emergency vehicles remained at the scene, including RCMP and local first responders. The community's entire 16-member volunteer firefighter department was also called to the crash, he said.

Traffic is now able to move through the area.

Winnipeg Beach is about 70 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

