The Appeals Court of Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, has upheld a February 2017 lower court judgment that dismissed a $10-million lawsuit against Winnipeg-based Cypher Environmental.

The West African nation's court initially dismissed the claim against Cypher in 2016 because the statute of limitations had elapsed.

The Appeals Court also ordered Entreprise de Construction de l'Habitat, the Burkina Faso company that sued Cypher, to pay court expenses.

The lawsuit claimed a dust prevention product purchased from Cypher did not work. That claim was never proven in court.

In March 2016, a judge granted a stay of the same lawsuit filed in Manitoba Court of Queen's bench until further notice.

At the time, Cypher's lawyer argued the company should not have to defend itself against "two claims in two different jurisdictions involving the same subject matter."