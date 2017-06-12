A five-month-old girl who was born with her brain growing outside her skull is recovering in a Winnipeg hospital after a lengthy surgery last week.

Ebrar, born to a Syrian refugee who recently arrived in Winnipeg, was born with the rare birth defect. Encephalocele causes all or part of the brain to protrude out of the skull, through an opening.

"They don't know exactly what it is or where it came from," said Ebrar's mother Safaa, who spoke to CBC through a translator from her home in Winnipeg.

Safaa is a refugee from Syria who has been living in Winnipeg for just over a year. Her husband, who is from Turkey, was not able to claim refugee status so he's staying in Canada with a temporary visa.

The couple doesn't want to reveal their last names because they fear for their family's safety back home in Syria.

5-month-old baby Ebrar was born with rncephalocele, a rare birth defect that caused her brain to grow outside her skull. Ebrar survived a marathon surgery on Tuesday and is still recovering in ICU at Children's Hospital in Winnipeg. (Lyza Sale/CBC)

"Of course as a mom I was scared, I don't know what's going to happen next," she said.

Safaa and her husband have been struggling to care for their baby for the last five months. Ebrar is fed through a tube and her brain, covered in skin, had been growing larger by the week.

"It's really hard and it's something out of our control, I can't do anything for her, it's really hard on a daily basis for me to bathe her and change her, it's a big struggle," Safaa said.

Baby defied all odds

Safaa was six months pregnant when she was told by doctors in Winnipeg that her baby would not likely survive after birth. She said the news came as a shock.

"I was depressed and sad and upset," she said.

Doctors suggested she terminate the pregnancy but for religious reasons, she couldn't do it. Safaa has no regrets about giving birth to Ebrar.

"God gave me this gift and I accept it as it is. I love her too much," she said.

"Just hearing her breathe, I just get closer to her and hearing her breathing, it comforts me and makes me feel close to her."

Safaa said she was also told by doctors that even if her baby survived after birth, her baby would require a high-risk surgery with a 50/50 chance of surviving.

But Saffa decided to go through with it to give Ebrar a chance at having a healthy normal life.

"When I touch her hand she grabs it, I talk to her all the time and I'm assuming she can hear me."

After numerous weeks of CT scans, MRIs and appointments with neurosurgeons Ebrar finally had surgery at the Children's Hospital on Tuesday.

It was a marathon nine-hour surgery, and Ebar defied all the odds and survived.

"Thank God the doctor was really very good, and he helped a lot, it feels like a miracle for us," Safaa said.

"It's 95 per cent different, she looks almost normal!" she said outside the hospital on Tuesday.

A 5-month-old baby girl with encephalocele, a condition that left her brain covered in fluids growing outside her head, survives a marathon nine-hour surgery in Winnipeg. Her mother said she's recovering in hospital after surgeons were able to insert her brain back into her skull. (Lyza Sale/CBC)

Saffa said doctors were able to drain the fluids surrounding her brain and insert it back inside her skull.

Saffa said the baby is breathing on her own but it's unclear how well she is recovering. She's still in intensive care.

"She's under observation right now because she just had surgery, so the risk was in the surgery," she said.

"The surgery was successful for now, but we don't know anything."

Safaa said doctors are still waiting for results from CT scans and MRIs to determine how the surgery affected her brain.

She was told it could be another two weeks before she learns her baby's fate.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention some 375 babies are born each year in the United States with an encephalocele. That's approximately 1 in 10,000 babies each year and the cause is not known.

Prognosis hard to predict: Boston doctor

The doctors who performed the surgery on Ebrar did not want to be interviewed but a medical expert in the U.S. said this type of surgery can be complex, depending on how much of the brain tissue is outside the skull.

"So if the doctor was suggesting it was risky, then almost certainly there were blood vessels going out and they were afraid about the risk of bleeding and stroke with the operation," said Dr. Mark Proctor, chief of neurosurgery at Boston Children's Hospital.

Baby Ebrar, seen here at 3 months old, was born with a rare birth defect and she needed surgery to put her brain back into her skull. (Nelly Gonzalez/CBC)

Proctor said his clinic is known to treat children with encephalocele and his medical team has performed several surgeries over the last few months.

"The surgeries can vary in complexity from straightforward and simple, if all you have to do is close the skin and the skull, to very complex if a lot of the brain is on the outside of the skull, especially if important blood vessels are going out," Proctor said.

"We've treated patients from Texas and Ohio and Utah, and have treated some from international places like Jamaica and Haiti," he said, adding these cases are extremely rare.

Proctor said it's hard to predict whether babies like Ebrar can lead a normal life after surgery. He said in some cases the affected child can have lifelong neurological development problems.

"Seizures can be fairly common in children with encephalocele because if the brain hasn't developed normal, anatomically the electrical signals going to the brain may not be normal," Proctor said.

"It's the first case I've personally seen from Canada but I would suggest it's probably not the first case in Canada."

Proctor said it's also very emotionally difficult for families affected by this kind of birth defect because the cause is still unknown.

"A lot of times it's not understood," Proctor said. "The cases are reasonably dramatic so they tend to attract attention."

Baby Ebrar is recovering in a Winnipeg hospital after a 9-hour surgery on Tuesday. Ebrar was born with encephalocele, a rare birth defect that caused her brain to grow outside her skull. (Submitted)

"I don't know this case well enough to give you much input on how this child is going to do, but we're always very measured in suggesting what we're doing is to help preserve or save their life because there's a tough road ahead sometimes for these kids."

Saffa said she understand there could be more challenges ahead but she has hope that her baby will be OK.

She said she's just anxious to bring her home.

"If she didn't have all those machines on her right now, I don't know, I think I would just carry her out right away and take her to the house."