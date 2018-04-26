St. John's apartment fire forces residents from homes
People in an apartment building on Atlantic Avenue were forced out of their homes early Thursday after it caught fire overnight.
Fire crews called to 3-storey building around 12:30 a.m.
Fire crews were called to the three-storey building in the St. John's neighbourhood, on Atlantic Avenue between Charles and Aikins streets, around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, a police spokesperson said.
Tenants were sent into Winnipeg Transit buses to wait as crews put out the fire.
A man and child were assessed at the scene but didn't require medical care.
Winnipeg emergency social services is working to find temporary housing for residents from the building.