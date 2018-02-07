The unit that looks into serious incidents involving police officers in Manitoba is investigating after a 40-year-old man was injured while being arrested last week.

Last Friday, Winnipeg police were called about an armed man on Sherbrook Street, according to a news release from Manitoba's Independent Investigation Unit.

He refused to drop his weapons and a confrontation requiring the use of force resulted, the police watchdog said in its Wednesday release.

The man was taken to hospital and may have suffered fractured vertebrae, the release said.

The injury qualifies as serious under IIU regulations, so the unit is mandated to investigate.

The statement said the unit won't provide further details because the investigation is ongoing.