Thief stole from church altar, storage lockers, apartments, police say

Items from a Winnipeg church altar, a bike from a condo storage locker and a suitcase from an apartment building are among the items a man stole in Winnipeg this spring, police say.

Police arrested a 27-year-old Winnipeg man on Tuesday in connection with a series of break-ins from March 21-29.

He has been charged with two counts of theft under $5,000, several counts of breaking and entering and probation violation, and failing to appear in court.

The first of the thefts happened on March 21, when someone broke into storage lockers in a condominium on Wellington Crescent near Dorchester Avenue and made off with a bike.

Two days later, police believe the same man stole from a series of buildings, including St. Michael's Ukrainian Catholic church, in a day-long crime spree.

Before sunrise on March 23, someone broke into storage lockers at an apartment building on Wolseley Avenue between Home and Walnut streets and stole a suitcase.

Later that morning, there was another series of storage locker break-ins at the same Wellington Crescent condo that was hit on March 21.

Then in the evening, someone broke into and rummaged through rooms in a residential building on Yale Avenue E. near Day Street in Transcona.

Stole from sacristy

Police believe the man used a tunnel between the residential building and St. Michael's to get into the church.

In St. Michael's church, he stole items used in religious services from an altar and sacristy, as well as cash, police said. A sacristy is a room where priests prepare for services and churches store things like priests' robes and dishes used for communion.

Then the man went into a nearby garage and took gloves and a garage door opener, police said.

The garage door opened, waking the homeowner, who came face to face with the intruder. The man pushed the homeowner, who wasn't injured, before taking off, police said.

On March 29, between 3:50 a.m. and 7:40 a.m., tools were stolen from storage lockers at a condo on St. Paul Avenue.

A man pawned the tools that afternoon at a shop in the Daniel McIntyre community, police said.

The major crimes and forensic services units investigated and arrested the 27-year-old man at an apartment on Maryland Avenue.

Const. Tammy Skrabek said police always see an uptick in crime in spring.

"Just make sure when you're out in the public, if you're approached by somebody, make sure you're not cornered or backed into a corner," she said.

"If you see somebody and you're uncomfortable, immediately move away or into an area of safety as opposed to backing into a corner that you can't get out of."

