A man accused of breaking into the homes of elderly women as they did yard work nearby and stole their cash and credit cards is facing several criminal charges.

The suspect, 46, was arrested Sunday at the Milner Ridge Correctional Centre where he was already serving time, capping a "lengthy theft and fraud investigation," police said in a news release.

Over a three-week period between Sept. 8 and Sept. 27, police say, the man targeted elderly women he saw working outside in their yards. He entered their homes and stole cash, credit and debit cards from purses before heading to convenience stores to make purchases, police said.

In total, the man charged $800 in transactions with the stolen cards, police said.

He has been charged with three counts of possessing property obtained by crime, four counts of fraud under $5,000 and breaking and entering. He remains in custody.

Police Const. Jay Murray told CBC News the man was previously arrested on Oct. 2 in connection with two similar break-and-enter crimes, and that's why he was already at Milner Ridge when the subsequent charges were laid.

Police are using the case to remind homeowners to keep their doors locked and be vigilant of their surroundings when they're out in their yards this fall.

More from CBC Manitoba: