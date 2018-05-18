'We need to know': Family, friends share memories, seek answers at vigil for April Carpenter

Dozens of friends, family members and supporters of April Carpenter gathered at the North End bell tower in Winnipeg Friday night to celebrate her spirit, and once again urge anyone with information in her death to come forward.

The 23-year-old woman's body was pulled from the Red River on Wednesday, nearly three weeks after her mother reported her missing.

"I have so many good memories of April. She was always smiling and always laughing, always laughing. Her dimples just pierced every time," said Carrie Blaydon at the vigil.

Carpenter lived with Blaydon and her daughters for a couple years, Blaydon said. Blaydon remembered she was always there for her and her family.

"I remember she used to sit on my couch, her and my girls. They would get a whole bunch of junk food and they would sit there, watch Mamma Mia," she said.

"It was one of her favourite movies, and they would laugh, they would sing."

Carolyn Carpenter stands wrapped in a blanket at the vigil for her daughter, April Carpenter, on Friday. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Winnipeg police had asked for the public's help to find Carpenter on Tuesday. Family said she had last been seen at the Health Sciences Centre around 8 p.m. on April 26.

Billy Dubery, who spoke on behalf of the family, reiterated the family's belief on Friday that Carpenter, who was Indigenous, did not die by suicide.

"I was going through all kinds of emotions. My heart was broken but my spirit was angry," Blaydon said.

"This needs to stop happening to our women."

Carolyn Carpenter previously told CBC her daughter April was working to complete her high school education and wanted to become a social worker.

A photo of April Carpenter, surrounded by cutouts of flowers, leans on a wall in the Indigenous Family Centre in Winnipeg. (Aidan Geary/CBC)

"April was everywhere. She was in this community. She would give you the shirt off her back," Blaydon said. "That's how April was, even though she didn't have anything herself. She always had a big heart and she'd do anything for anybody."

Police said Thursday Carpenter's cause of death has not been confirmed and an autopsy is pending.

Carpenter's family and friends pleaded for anyone who has information about her death to share it with police.

"We're all facing a devastating loss," said Celina Blackhawk, Carpenter's aunt.

"We just want to know what happened with April. We need to know."