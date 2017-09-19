Winnipeg's international airport was briefly locked down Tuesday due to security concerns over a suspicious bag.

Winnipeg Airports Authority spokesperson Tyler MacAfee said people were cleared out of the departure level after a bag was left unattended in the area some time between noon and 1 p.m.

RCMP investigated the incident and said in a tweet at 2:40 p.m. the bag was non-threatening, and the lockdown was lifted.

Six flights were affected by the incident, MacAfee said, with delays ranging from 30 to 45 minutes for each flight.

The investigation is ongoing.

Attn: There is an ongoing security incident on our Departures level. RCMP are on scene following protocol. Thank you for your understanding. — @YWGairport