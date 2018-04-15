TSB investigating after 2 private jets crash on the ground at Winnipeg airport

The Transportation Safety Board is investigating after two planes crashed at Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International Airport Sunday.

In a release the TSB says the crash happened on the ground between two private jets, and a team of two investigators are en route to Winnipeg to gather information and assess what happened.

The TSB says no injuries were reported.

Winnipeg Airports Authority spokesperson Tyler MacAfee says the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. and one of the planes was stationary at the time.

He says crews were able to contain a fuel leak from at least one of the planes caused by the crash.

The TSB is an independent agency that investigates marine, pipeline, railway and aviation transportation occurrences.

More from CBC Manitoba: