Winnipeg airport evacuated due to 'security incident'

Winnipeg's international airport was evacuated Sunday morning because of a "possible security incident," before returning to normal operations nearly an hour later.

Officials did not release much information about the incident, saying only that people at the airport should follow directions on the airport's website and those on their way to the facility should check with their airlines for the latest flight information.

Claire Renic, who was at the airport to drop off her boyfriend's family, says she was among the throngs of people left waiting outside the building for 45 minutes, starting at about 7:30 a.m.

She said Winnipeg Richardson International Airport was evacuated of travellers and staff alike.

Renic said police vehicles and armoured cars could be seen nearby, but it wasn't clear what was going on.

The evacuation was lifted at about 8:15 a.m.

Tyler MacAfee, spokesperson for the airport, confirmed a "possible security incident" and said RCMP officers already stationed at the airport were investigating.