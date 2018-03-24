5 British men arrested after flight from England to Las Vegas diverted to Winnipeg

Five British men on a flight from Manchester, U.K., to Las Vegas were arrested in Winnipeg Saturday after their flight was diverted to the James Armstrong Richardson International Airport.

A Winnipeg Airport Authority spokesperson said the Thomas Cook flight landed in Winnipeg just after 11 a.m. because a passenger on the plane required emergency medical attention.

After the patient was taken off the plane, RCMP met the plane at the gate and arrested five British men on charges of mischief and causing a disturbance.

The arrests were made with help from the Canadian Border Services Agency.

The WAA spokesperson couldn't say if the arrests were connected to the medical incident.

RCMP say all five men were escorted off the plane in handcuffs without incident.

The plane was refueled and de-iced and was back in the air within an hour-and-a-half.

