As of this weekend, it's easier to get from Winnipeg to Abbotsford, B.C.

On Sunday, WestJet launched its new route, a daily direct flight between the two cities.

Flights will leave Winnipeg at 7:25 a.m. CT and depart from Abbotsford at 1:10 p.m. local time, effective until Oct. 28, 2017.

The launch comes in advance of the elimination of airport improvement fees at the Abbotsford International Airport, set to come into effect on June 1.

According to the airline's Sunday news release, the new routes makes it the largest carrier operating out of Winnipeg this summer, with 51 per cent of total available seats.