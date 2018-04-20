Winnipeg 420 holds final protest before legalization

Change was in the air at this year's Winnipeg 420 event.

That, and a whole lot of pot smoke.

Cannabis users and supporters gathered on the grounds of the Manitoba Legislative Building Friday for the protest held annually in Winnipeg and in cities across the world calling for the legalization of marijuana.

But with legalization on the horizon in Canada, organizer Steven Stairs says this year's event was a bit of a transition year, with the gathering straddling "between legal and illegal activities.

Winnipeg 420 organizing committee president, Steven Stairs, says the annual event will take on more of a 'festival vibe' after legalization. (CBC)

"We have vendors and street festival type stuff and we also have a protest vibe," he told CBC News at the the event Friday. "It's an interesting mix."

Marijuana is set to be legalized across the country later this year. While the federal government plans to legalize it, each province will set rules on how to regulate and sell it.

Here in Manitoba, the Pallister government has introduced legislation banning smoking and vaping cannabis in most indoor and outdoor public spaces, including bars, restaurants, parks and beaches.

Legalization won't stop 420

Stairs says the Winnipeg 420 event will go on after legalization, and hopes it will take on more of a celebratory "festival vibe" once the drug is legalized.

But because the province's ban would make smoking pot anywhere but private homes pretty well illegal, ironically, lighting up at next year's Winnipeg 420 could still technically be illegal.

It's why Stairs says going forward the event will need to blur the line between party and protest.

Legislation banning the smoking of pot in public spaces in Manitoba could mean those taking part in next year's Winnipeg 420 may be breaking the law by lighting up. (CBC)

"Don't get me wrong, cannabis legalization isn't perfect, but we have to recognize the wins that we have and not forget the losses," he said.

"As long as we keep both those mantras going 420 will evolve into something really incredible."

Stairs says he isn't worried the ban on smoking in public places will be a bummer for next year's event.

"People of this country will still have the right to do their civil disobedience … protected by the Constitution — freedom to assemble, freedom to protest," he said.

"Until the cannabis laws ... are just and not based in fear-mongering, the cannabis community will continue to still be here protesting the things that are wrong with the legislation but also celebrating the victories that we've achieved."

'Together to just chill'

Gavin Wolf, 19, was among the estimated 2,500 who dropped by the event Friday and said he came for the atmosphere.

"I like how chill it is, how everyone just comes together to just chill," he said. "You don't really see lots of people getting together to just sit around and today is just one of those days where we're supposed to chill and smoke some pot.

"Some of us don't even smoke pot, some of us us come here for the event and all the stuff that is here."

Gavin Wolf, 19, says he came to Winnipeg 420 to chill. (CBC)

Wolf, wearing a Pink Floyd T-shirt, mirrored sunglasses, and red, yellow and green face paint, says he's part of the crowd that came to the event Friday to partake in marijuana.

He says he's glad the drug will be legalized soon.

"It's going to be a whole big change for this city and for the country," said Wolf.

"I believe it will bring some good stuff and of course it'll have to be looked after carefully."

Whiteout meets smoke-out

This marked the fifth organized 420 event, but the protest had been held for several years before without being officially sanctioned with the proper permits.

Over the years, the Winnipeg Police Service has scaled back its presence at the event, and Const. Rob Carver told CBC News earlier in the day that would continue this year.

This year's 420 event coincided with another large gathering — the Winnipeg Whiteout Street Party — which got underway at 4:30 p.m.with as many as 15,000 fans expected to gather to cheer on the Jets just a few blocks away outside Bell MTS Place.

Carver said police didn't expect any challenges with both parties happening at the same time.

"What we know has happened in the past is that 420 self-contains," he said.