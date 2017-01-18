A woman who uses a walker to get around was taken to hospital in critical condition Tuesday after she was struck by a vehicle.

Emergency crews responded to the corner of Higgins Avenue and Main Street at 7 p.m. after reports of an injured woman in the area.

A 46-year-old woman was found and taken to hospital in critical condition. Based on her injuries, investigators determined she is the victim of a hit and run.

The woman is five feet two inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She was wearing blue fleece pajama pants with white spots and was using a blue walker at the time of the collision.

Police don't yet have a description of the vehicle and are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to call investigators at 204-986-6271.