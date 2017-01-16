It's about the biggest leap you can make: from a high school classroom in Winkler, Man., to a combat zone in Iraq.

That's the journey that Mark Wilson is about to begin.

Wilson teaches social studies at Garden Valley Collegiate in the historically pacifist community, but he's also a reservist with the Canadian Armed Forces.

On Monday, he'll begin a contract with the military for service at the American division headquarters in Baghdad, contributing to the fight against ISIS..

"It might seem a little bit cheesy, but it's a sense of duty," Wilson said of his service.

"Often it seems like someone else should be doing something to help the world, and I think it's my turn."

Roots in pacifism

Given its Mennonite roots, Winkler has a history of pacifism.

The town didn't get a cenotaph until 2000. Now, the cenotaph sits at one end of Bethel Heritage Park, and on the other side is a monument to conscientious objectors from the Second World War.

Mark Wilson is a social studies teacher at a high school in Winkler, Man., but also a reservist in the Canadian Armed Forces. (Submitted)

Wilson says the community is supportive of his role as a reservist — although it does make for some "lively discussions" in his Global Studies class about Canada's role on the international stage.

In 2007, Wilson served in Afghanistan. He said his family received an, "overwhelmingly positive response" while he was away.

This time he is also receiving support as his neighbour has offered to mow the lawn while he is overseas. His employer also approved his long absence on short notice.

"There's been a lot of support in the community, so I think that would indicate a major shift," Wilson said. "I'm a Wilson, so obviously I didn't grow up in Winkler, I grew up in Brandon. But you'd have a hard time prying my wife and I out of here now."

Jarring transition

Wilson plans to give himself a month to adjust before he goes back to work after returning home, which he didn't do last time.

The transition can be a little jarring, he said.

"It's a fairly major adjustment. The last time I did it, I came home and four days later I was at work," he said.

"I remember sitting and listening — four days prior to this I was in the desert getting shot at — and then I'm listening to a 15-year-old girl complain about the temperature of her pumpkin spice chai latte."

Wilson will serve as a staff officer at the base in Baghdad. He said he expects to be fairly safe there, although the risk increases while travelling on roads.