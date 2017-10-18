Powerful wind gusts across Manitoba are ripping down trees, tearing up shingles and leaving thousands of people without power.

Manitoba Hydro crews are scrambling around the province to restore electricity where power lines have been snapped by the wind or falling tree limbs.

One of those branches left about 900 Hydro customers powerless in Winnipeg's River Heights neighbourhood, while another 760 customers were waiting for the lights to come back on in St. Andrews, north of Winnipeg, as of 1 p.m.

Hydro has been burning up Twitter with messages about the outages and warnings to people to steer clear of downed lines.

Trees down and fallen lines across MB due to high winds. Stay away from downed lines for your safety. #mboutage https://t.co/5u2uQvcbqI pic.twitter.com/TInJ7K0hel — @manitobahydro

The weather system bringing the wind is the same one that shoved its way through Alberta and Saskatchewan, leaving a catalogue of damage in its wake.

The entire southern half of the province is under a wind warning. In the far north, Churchill and Tadoule Lake are under a blizzard warning. (Environment Canada)

The forceful winds crossed into western Manitoba late Tuesday and early Wednesday, bringing gusts of 80-100 km/h.

Some areas around Riding Mountain and Duck Mountain could see speeds as high as 110 km/h, Environment Canada forecast.

The same system is causing blizzard conditions in Manitoba's far north, around Brochet, Tadoule Lake and Churchill. Some 10-20 centimetres of fresh, blowing snow is expected to drop visibility close to zero.

Meanwhile, the wind is fuelling flames in parts of southern and central Manitoba.

Fire crews brought a blaze in Belair Provincial Forest near Grand Beach under control, while the town of Camperville, 315 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, is anxiously watching a grass fire rage just across Pine River from their community.

The winds will begin to abate from west to east as the low-pressure system moves into Ontario later Wednesday.

The most up-to-date information on power outages and locations can be found on the Manitoba Hydro website.