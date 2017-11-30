High winds contributed to at least two of three semi-trailer truck crashes on the Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba overnight, police believe.

Portage la Prairie RCMP went to all three collisions on a stretch of Highway 1 west of Winnipeg that's notorious for windy conditions that can make it difficult to drive.

First, a westbound semi in a ditch about five kilometres east of Oakville, Man., was reported to police at about 10:40 p.m. Wednesday. Oakville is about 60 kilometres west of Winnipeg.

A car carrier hauling several vehicles had rolled, causing extensive damage to all of the cars.

The semi driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

At 11:50 p.m., police were called about an eastbound semi with two empty trailers that hit the ditch just off the east bypass bridge on the Trans-Canada Highway at Portage la Prairie, about 80 kilometres west of Winnipeg.

Investigators think high winds pushed the semi to one side as it crossed the bridge and then it hit the ditch.

No one was injured in that crash.

Then RCMP received a report at 12:25 a.m. Wednesday that a westbound semi had jackknifed very close to the bypass bridge where the semi had hit the ditch about half an hour earlier.

Investigators think the wind also contributed to that crash.

The semi hit the ditch but stayed upright and wasn't damaged.

The truck was pulled out of the ditch and the driver, who wasn't injured, continued his trip.