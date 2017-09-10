A floating lantern festival that sparked concerns about possible fire hazards has been postponed due to windy conditions.

The Lights Fest was scheduled to rise on Saturday evening near Fun Mountain, but winds gusted upwards of 50 km/h, prompting the RM of Springfield's fire marshall to cancel the event.

Organizers sent an email to attendees Sunday to announce a new date for the festival.

"We understand the disappointment but we are grateful to have the Springfield, Manitoba fire marshal assist with our event to ensure the safety of all of our participants," it reads.

The event will now take place on Oct. 7, said organizers, and tickets purchased for the Sept. 9 event are good for the new date.

However, those hoping for a refund are out of luck.

"Per our inclement weather policy, tickets are non-refundable in this instance, but they are transferable. If you are unable to attend the event, you are free to sell or give away your tickets or to transfer them to a different Lights Fest location."

Lanterns aren't banned in RM: CEO

The municipality had some concerns when the festival was first proposed. Russ Phillips, CEO of the RM of Springfield, told CBC in July they voiced their concerns but didn't have the power to stop the festival.

"The specific concerns council raised at the time were certainly the proximity to the two major highways — the Perimeter Highway as well as the Trans-Canada," along with proximity to nearby campgrounds, a trailer park on Murdock Road and the Lyncrest Airport, said Phillips.

Phillips said floating lanterns are not specifically banned in their fire-prevention policy.

The City of Winnipeg passed a bylaw in April banning floating paper lanterns from being lit and cast into the air within city limits.

However, Lights Fest CEO Colin Larsen said the lanterns are safe and eco-friendly, and the event complies with local bylaws.

"We literally have every detail down on the website," said Larsen.