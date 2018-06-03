Blustery conditions prompt wind alert for Lake Manitoba

The province has issued a wind alert for the south basin of Lake Manitoba.

The Hydrologic Forecast Centre of Manitoba Infrastructure said a strong wind effect could raise water levels from one to one-and-a-half metres.

"In addition, these winds can result in significant wave action on shorelines," said the province.

"Property owners should take precautions."

Environment Canada's Sunday forecast for the area calls for northwest winds gusting up to 65 km/h. The wind should diminish through the day and overnight, calming down to about 18 km/h and then becoming light in the afternoon.