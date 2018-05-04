Winnipeg mayoral candidate cites poverty as top issue, pledges better wages and educational opportunities

Mayoral candidate Doug Wilson used his campaign launch to promise Winnipeggers better wages and educational opportunities, both of which are primarily provincial responsibilities.

Wilson, 57, served as the mayor of Morden, Man., from 2006 to 2010. He now lives in Winnipeg and has registered to run for mayor.

At a Friday morning campaign launch outside the Millennium Library, he cited poverty as Winnipeg's No. 1 issue and pledged to work with the province to increase wages and improve education.

He suggested his experience in Morden — a city of roughly 8,000 people about 100 kilometres southwest of Winnipeg — would allow him to find ways to reallocate resources within Winnipeg's budget.

"One of the skills I brought back from Morden is to make sure the accounting of funds spent is very carefully done," he said.

Wilson also pledged to increase revenues by increasing Winnipeg's population. He did not specify how he would promote population growth, but suggested Winnipeg must stop looking to Alberta cities for leadership.

"We can't just look to Edmonton and Calgary for what they are doing and try to copy them," he said. "I think every report that comes out of city hall is benched on what is happening in Calgary and Edmonton."

He could not name a single City of Winnipeg report that emulates policy in either of those cities.

"I'll have to dig that up for you. Thank you," he said.

Wilson said he was inspired to run for mayor of Winnipeg by "businesspeople, architects, police officers, bus drivers, [and] politicians."

He declined to name any of those people, but said he has played in a Latin fusion band with Elmwood-East Kildonan Coun. Jason Schreyer.

Wilson also said he would engage with the public more vigorously than incumbent Mayor Brian Bowman does. Bowman plans to seek a second term this fall but has yet to register his campaign.

"Winnipeg needs a leader who is a politician. Winnipeg doesn't need an administrator," Wilson said.

Business development consultant Jenny Motkaluk and former Winnipeg Transit driver Don Woodstock have also registered to run for mayor.

Winnipeggers go to the polls on Oct. 24