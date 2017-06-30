Two men have been charged with manslaughter in connection with the June 18 shooting death of William Sumner in Winnipeg's North End.

Gene Lester Joseph Malcolm, 33, and Jonathan Erin Catcheway, 28, were arrested on Thursday. Catcheway is also charged with failing to comply with a probation order.

Sumner was shot three times inside a house on the 600 block of Pritchard Avenue, near McKenzie Street, on Father's Day. Sumner was a father of three children.

Five days later, Cameron Bounthieng Kinnavanthong, 32, was charged with second-degree murder, plus several other charges related to possession of weapons and other restricted devices.

Police said he was the one who pulled out a handgun and fired a number of shots at Sumner before running from the house, where they were all meeting over a drug matter.

Police say Malcolm, Catcheway and Kinnavanthong have all had prior run-ins with police and all have gang associations. It is not known, however, if the shooting of Sumner was a gang matter.

Sumner stumbled out of the house after the shooting and fell to the ground, where his last moments were then live streamed on Facebook.

A woman who lives in the neighbourhood filmed emergency workers trying to resuscitate him. She later said the video was part of her effort to show the reality of living in her crime-ridden North End neighbourhood.

Spokesman Const. Jay Murray said police believe they have arrested all of the people involved in the shooting, but additional arrests are possible if more information comes in during the investigation.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).