Four Winnipeg men who already face charges in connection with the shooting death of a man earlier this year have been charged with aggravated assault on another man who was shot a the same time.

William Sumner, 27, died after being shot three times while visiting friends at a Pritchard Avenue home on Father's Day, June 18. He was a father of three children.

Police charged Cameron Bounthieng Kinnavanthong, 32, with second-degree murder, among other offences. Three other men – Gene Lester Joseph Malcolm, Jonathan Erin Catcheway and Leon Edward Patchinose – were charged with manslaughter in the same incident.

On Tuesday, Const. Tammy Skrabek said police officers encountered a 25-year-old man on July 3 while investigating an unrelated incident, and noticed he had a gunshot wound to his leg.

Police learned the man had been present for Sumner's shooting, and received the wound at that time.

Skrabek said the man hadn't been treated for the wound until then. She said he was taken to hospital, but she wasn't sure of his status now.

"There was discussion, however, that his injuries could be very significant," she said.

All 4 suspects charged

Between Oct. 18 and Oct. 23, police charged all four suspects in Sumner's death with aggravated assault against the 25-year-old. They are all in provincial custody.

Skrabek said prior to police finding the 25-year-old man, it had been unclear that there was a second victim from the Pritchard shooting.

"I know officers had been looking into the possibility, but there was no information immediately following the incident that there had been a second victim," Skrabek said.