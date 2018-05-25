Forest fire shifts away from Ashern, evacuation alert lifted

The two-hour evacuation alert for the community of Ashern, Man., has been lifted.

Nyla Klatt, emergency co-ordinator for the rural municipality of Grahamdale, said the forest fire battle was helped by rain Thursday night but it did not put out the flames completely.

However, the blaze has shifted closer to a wildlife management area and away from the community, she said.

All highways in the area, about 170 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg in Manitoba's Interlake region, are now open.