A pair of teenage boys are accused of hitting a wild turkey with a golf club and injuring it last week.

The boys, who are 15 and 16, chased the wild animals on Aberdeen Avenue and intentionally swung golf clubs at the turkeys, hoping to injure them, Brandon police said. One of the turkeys was hit in the leg.

They were arrested Wednesday for possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and infliction of suffering under the Animal Care Act, police said. Both were released and have a court date in November.

The injured turkey was captured by animal control officers and released outside Brandon.

