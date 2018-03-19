Why these 2 teens welded a rose to remember Tina Fontaine

Air Date: Mar 19, 2018 4:00 PM CT

Why these 2 teens welded a rose to remember Tina Fontaine

It took Trinity Hary and Joseph Ginter, two 16-year-old students who attend Winnipeg's R. B. Russell Vocational High School, about 30 hours to forge this metal rose in honour of Tina Fontaine, a 15-year-old from Sagkeeng First Nation whose body was found in the Red River in 2014. The idea was sparked by Trinity's experiences.

