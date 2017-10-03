The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority is reversing course on a decision it made this summer that would have seen some Manitobans paying out-of-pocket for outpatient physiotherapy and occupational therapy starting this month.

In July the health authority announced it would be "moving adult outpatient physiotherapy and occupational therapy clinics out of hospital to private-practice providers by mid-October."

But in a reversal announced Tuesday at a CBC News Town Hall on the state of the province's health care system, the WRHA said a plan to create a "means indicator test" to assess people's income for free outpatient services at HSC has been cancelled.

"We have had an opportunity to relook at some of the decisions around the outpatient occupational therapy and physical therapy services," said WRHA vice-president of inter-professional practice Lori Lamont. "We have identified that it's possible to actually improve some of the efficiency without going down the means-testing road that we were anticipating going down."

WRHA's Lori Lamont on consolidating outpatient occupational therapy services at HSC0:15

Lamont added that finding an appropriate "means test" (a way of assessing someone's ability to pay) was difficult, and would cost money to administer.

Instead, clinical conditions have been identified to determine who gets the treatments. Lamont noted that outpatient physiotherapy services at HSC will still be consolidated, with more details coming in the next days and weeks.

Lamont was responding to an audience member's question at the town hall that called the means test "humiliating."

"So we did look to see if there was a different way of doing this, and we are pleased that we're able to do this differently," Lamont said.

WRHA's Lori Lamont on outpatient physiotherapy0:09

Specialty rehabilitation services — such as those provided by a spine clinic, specialized neuro-services and amputee services — were never part of the planned change. Those services will continue out of the Health Sciences Centre.

Brenda McKechnie, registrar and executive director with the College of Physiotherapists of Manitoba, said HSC will be the only Winnipeg hospital where outpatient physiotherapy and occupational therapy services will be offered after the coming changes to the city's hospital system are complete.

She said the College of Physiotherapists of Manitoba supports the new plans announced Tuesday.

"If they're going to use clinical criteria instead, I think that is a positive step," she said.

"I think the switch to clinical criteria is probably been some pressure from physiotherapists and surgeons who want to see their patients do very well after the surgery."

McKechnie said the College of Physiotherapists of Manitoba has been working with its members to push the WRHA to change the original plan.

McKechnie said she and others had been concerned about patients needing physiotherapy after hand surgeries.

"It's very important that physiotherapy follows up [to] maintain the integrity of that surgery and to keep the range of motion in the hand viable," she said.

"But if you've got someone who can't afford to go to a physiotherapist, the surgery can get messed up because they're not going through the exercise program," she said.

As well as hand surgeries, she said the college had also worried about patients recovering from knee and hip-replacement surgery.

"Once they've got a new joint you want to keep that joint mobile," she said. "If a person isn't able to afford outpatient services or private-practice therapy … or doesn't have insurance, then the surgery may not be as successful because they're not getting the exercise program to keep that range of motion."

When the services are provided in hospital they're covered under Manitoba Health, but patients are expected to pay either out-of-pocket or through private insurance when using private practices.