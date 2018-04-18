Winnipeg Whiteout Street Party getting even bigger

The Winnipeg Whiteout Street Party is getting even bigger.

Organizers are again expanding the space where fans can gather near the Bell MTS Place for Winnipeg Jets home games during the NHL playoffs.

The party starts at 4:30 p.m. Friday around the Winnipeg arena.

It's the second time organizers have had to expand the area.

Thousands packed Donald Street to watch the Jets beat the Minnesota Wild 3-2 Wednesday night. 1:05

The first street party was held when the Jets and the Minnesota Wild met for Game 1 of the series on April 11, a shaker that saw Donald Street between Portage and Graham closed off for fans.

But when an estimated 9,000 people showed up in a space designed for 5,500, organizers decided to expand for Game 2.

The bigger event added an extra block south of Graham, an alcohol-free zone for families at Millennium Library Park, two more viewing screens and even more vendors and washrooms.

But Winnipeg fans apparently need even more room to party.

This is the second time the party has been expanded. (CBC)

On Wednesday, Economic Development Winnipeg announced the street party's capacity will be expanded again — this time by over 50 per cent — for Friday's Game 5, with the party zone pushing right onto Graham Avenue this time around.

Organizers are also adding a fifth screen for fans to watch the action.

The Winnipeg Jets lead the series 3-1. A win on Friday would move them on to the second round of the playoffs.

Friday's game gets underway at 6:30 p.m.