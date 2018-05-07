Organizers plan for 23,000 Jets fans tonight at Winnipeg Whiteout Street Party

The team is back in town and fans are raring to get rowdy in the streets of downtown Winnipeg as the Jets try to finish off the Predators in Game 6 tonight at Bell MTS Place.

Economic Development Winnipeg, which organizes the whiteout street parties, plans to start the elaborate party setup this morning.

Organizers are making room for 23,000 outside but expect the crowd to reach maximum capacity as forecast highs of 30 C could make for one sweaty gathering.

"Fans should consider coming early to make sure they get a good viewing spot," Economic Development Winnipeg spokesperson Matt Schaubroeck wrote in an email.

It takes a crew of more than 100 people to get everything set up and taken down for each Winnipeg Whiteout Street Party. (John Woods/Canadian Press)

Fans are allowed to bring their own water bottles, Schaubroeck said, but security may be inspecting them to make sure they don't contain alcohol. There will also be water available on site.

The Jets beat the Predators Saturday 6-2 in Nashville to go up in the series 3-2 and tonight will have a chance to clinch the first conference final in the city's history.

Before to this playoff season neither the current incarnation of the Jets nor the previous franchise had ever won a second-round NHL playoff game. The Gretzky-era Edmonton Oilers swept the Jets twice in the second round in the 1980s.

The Jets had the best home record in the league during 2017-18 regular season, but the Predators had the best record on the road.

This will be the 11th Jets playoff game and sixth Whiteout Street Party this playoff season. Between 5,000 and 12,000 people have attended each of the street parties so far.

The game gets underway at 8:30 p.m. CT.