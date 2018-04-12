Join the Winnipeg Whiteout party in our 360 video from the crowd

It was pretty packed out there at the Whiteout party at the Jets' first playoff game in downtown Winnipeg. We sent a 360-degree camera to get a panoramic view of the fans cheering on their hometown team.

Missed the party? Or just want to relive it? You can click/tap the video below to see the whole crowd.

(Can't see the video here? Check it out on Facebook.)

Video by Tyson Koschik/CBC