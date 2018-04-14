Whiteout parties to continue for Winnipeg Jets home playoff games, say organizers

After two successful events, organizers say the street parties will continue for every Winnipeg Jets home playoff game.

About 9,000 people swarmed Donald Street from Portage Avenue to St. Mary Avenue Friday night to watch the Winnipeg Jets dominate the Minnesota Wild 4-1 in Game 2 of their first-round NHL playoff series.

The Jets now lead the series 2-0, with action moving to Minnesota for Game 3 Sunday and Game 4 on Tuesday. The series comes back to Winnipeg for Game 5 on April 20, if needed.

Friday night's party included a few tweaks from the first street party, including a new alcohol-free zone at Millennium Library Park.

"No significant delays on vehicle or pedestrian traffic were reported, while additional food and beverages vendor services kept lines at a manageable level," said a statement from Economic Development Winnipeg, which hosted the party in co-ordination with True North Sports & Entertainment.

Traffic flow was manageable, the statement said.

Mayor Brian Bowman with his wife, Tracy, at the Winnipeg Whiteout Street Party Friday. (Pat Kaniuga/CBC)

Organizers plan to meet over the next few days to work out details and incorporate more improvements for the next street parties, which won't be confirmed until the outcome of Game 3 or 4.

Nevertheless, the street parties will continue for every home playoff game.

"If Game 5 is required, the next Street Party will be on Friday, April 20. The start time for the Street Party will be announced once the NHL confirms the start time of the hockey game," said organizers.

The first street party attracted about 5,500 people, said a spokesperson for ED Winnipeg.