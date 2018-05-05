Whiteout street parties mean fewer hours for Millennium Library temporary staff: union

Winnipeg's whiteout parties may be good for businesses, but some civic employees saw a reduction in their shifts because of them.

Canadian Union of Public Employees Local 500 president Gord Delbridge confirmed more than a dozen long-term temporary employees at the Millennium Library lost shifts when the downtown library closed early for the last two whiteout street parties celebrating the Winnipeg Jets' playoff games.

"It is my understanding that in the first [playoff] round, the longtime part-time workers were able to make up those hours and that's not the case now," said Delbridge.

"I'm just waiting for a response back from the city at this point to see if there's something that can be done."

The City of Winnipeg is following all the rules of the workers' collective agreement, said Delbridge, so the union is asking to see if something can be done on compassionate grounds and "if hours could be made up."

About 13 workers' hours were affected on Tuesday, and 17 were affected Thursday, said Delbridge. He's hoping to be able to talk to the city Monday, he added.

Delbridge said the library closed for the whiteout parties for security reasons, and the union supports the need to do so.

"We also recognize there's some great economic spinoffs coming from the whiteout party, and we support that and think it's a great thing for our city. Many CUPE members are taking part in those festivities and this is just an unfortunate consequence."

Anywhere from 5,000 to 12,000 people have descended on streets near Bell MTS Place and the Millennium Library during each home playoff game for the parties, according to host Economic Development Winnipeg.

CBC has contacted the City of Winnipeg for comment.