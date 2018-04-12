Organizers of last night's Winnipeg Whiteout Street Party are meeting Thursday morning to talk about the possibility of expanding the event for Friday's NHL playoff game.

Thousands of diehard fans filled Donald Street between Portage and Graham avenues to watch the Jets beat the Minnesota Wild 3-2 in Game 1 of the teams' NHL playoffs series.

"Last night was an incredible night. It was an incredible night for Winnipeg and an incredible night for Jets fans," said Dayna Spiring, president and CEO of Economic Development Winnipeg, which hosted the party in co-ordination with True North Sports and Entertainment.

Economic Development Winnipeg estimates 5,100 people were out for the party Wednesday night. (Travis Golby/CBC)

"It was a great crowd. It seemed like everyone had a great time and everyone was safe and we're really happy with how things went."

An estimated 5,100 people packed in for the street party at its peak, Spiring said.

Those numbers came as a bit of a surprise for organizers.

The street party was licensed and featured two giant screens for fans to watch the game. (Travis Golby/CBC)

"Winnipeg in April this year hasn't been balmy, but Winnipeggers came out in full force," she said.

The street party was licensed and featured two giant screens for fans to watch the game, food trucks and adult beverages for sale.

The city worked with Winnipeg Transit, the Winnipeg Downtown BIZ and Winnipeg police to plan transportation and security for the event, and those stakeholders met Thursday morning to begin planning Friday's party.

Fans count down to the final buzzer, marking the first playoff win in Jets franchise history 0:13

"We've got all hands on deck to do a postmortem on what they party looks like," said Spiring.

Organizers have prepared to expand the space if necessary, and that's what they may end up doing Friday.

"If we need to expand the street party, we will."

The plan would be to expand the space south, toward Broadway, said Spiring. Organizers would also look at the possibility of adding more washroom facilities and opening up Friday's event to more food trucks.