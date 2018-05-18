First cases of deadly white-nose syndrome found in Manitoba bats
White-nose syndrome has killed millions of bats in North America since it emerged in 2006
For the first time, a fatal infection known as white-nose syndrome has been detected in Manitoba bats.
The disease, which has devastated bat populations in other areas, was found in bats in the Lake St. George area, about 200 kilometres north of Winnipeg, a news release from the province said Friday.
White-nose syndrome is caused by a fungus that attacks a bat's ears, wings and nose while the animal hibernates. The infection causes bats to wake up too early, according to the province, which can be deadly.
"Without food, the bats die from starvation and hypothermia," said the news release.
White-nose syndrome first emerged in New York state in 2006 and has since caused the deaths of millions of bats across the United States and in six Canadian provinces: New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island and Quebec.
Manitoba's Department of Sustainable Development says people should avoid going into caves where bats live to prevent further spread of the spores.
Bats, either living or dead, should also not be touched, the government said, because the animals can carry rabies.
White-nose syndrome, while highly contagious among bats, poses no known health risk to people.