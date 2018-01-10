Two Winnipeg Jets will play in the NHL all-star game in Tampa later this month in a reflection of their team's success on the ice this season.

Jets forward Blake Wheeler and goalie Connor Hellebuyck were both named all-stars by the National Hockey League on Wednesday. They'll play for a Central Division squad that also includes two members of the Nashville Predators, two Dallas Stars and two St. Louis Blues, plus one player each from the Colorado Avalanche, Minnesota Wild and Chicago Blackhawks.

The all-star selections are the first for both Jets captain Wheeler and starting goalie Hellebuyck.

Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, seen here stopping Ottawa Senator Derick Brassard in December, is heading to the NHL all-star game in his 3rd season. (The Canadian Press/Trevor Hagan)

Now in his 11th NHL season, Wheeler, 31, is tied for second in league scoring with 52 points. With 14 goals and 38 assists in 44 games so far, he's on pace for the best season of his career.

The winger has been filling in at centre on a line with rookie Kyle Connor and sophomore Patrick Laine, following the upper-body injury to Mark Scheifele.

Hellebuyck, 24, is in his third NHL season, all of them with the Jets. He is third in the league this season with 23 wins and is tied for third in shutouts, with three to date. His goals-against average of 2.36 per game is seventh in the league and his .923 save percentage is 10th in the league..​

Both Wheeler and Hellebuyck have helped the Jets post a 26-11-7 record, good enough for 59 points, first place in the Central Division and third in the league overall.

The NHL All-Star game will be played at Amalie Arena in Tampa on Jan. 28.