After 3 months, body to be shipped out from funeral home in receivership

The body of a man stuck inside Wheeler Funeral Home is being transported out of province three months late and on the receivership company's dime.

The man's family in Winnipeg paid about $8,000 to former funeral home director Chad Wheeler for funeral services and transportation of the body. The funeral happened; the transfer did not.

"It's so hard losing a loved one, and in our case very suddenly, and then all this follows, can't even grieve properly," said the daughter-in-law of the man who passed away.

She described the ordeal as a "nightmare," ever since finding out in March that the body had never arrived as expected in February.

The CBC is not disclosing the family's name as they didn't want to upset or alarm other family members about their situation.

When Lazer Grant Inc. took over as receivers in March, they also took on responsibility for the body. It was in storage, but they couldn't locate the funds allocated to send it out of province for burial by the man's extended family.

"The family would like the body. Apparently they paid in January," said Joel Lazer, managing partner of Lazer Grant Inc., which was appointed as the receiver.

The body is embalmed and sealed inside a blue coffin, he said, and has been in storage at the Wheeler Funeral Home since late January. His company is absorbing the roughly $2,000 cost to ship it out of province.

Lazer could not provide details on how many sets of ashes are still inside the funeral home.

Prepaid funerals require Funeral Board licence

He said while most of the $900,000 worth of prepaid services booked through Wheeler Funeral Home remain in trust at a bank and two insurance companies, they've heard from "a few" people whose money is missing.

In Manitoba, there are two main options to pre-pay for funeral service, according to the Funeral Board of Manitoba. Money can be placed in a trust account at a bank, which is regulated by the Manitoba Funeral Board under the Prearranged Funeral Services Act. Wheeler Funeral Home has not held a valid license under this act since 2015.

Money can also be put into insurance with an insurance company; to access it a funeral director must be licensed as a restricted insurance agent with the Insurance Council of Manitoba.

Neither Wheeler Funeral Home or Chad Wheeler are listed as a restricted insurance agent since May 2017.

Chad Wheeler, the former director of the funeral home, did not return calls from the CBC.

The Funeral Board of Manitoba confirmed his funeral director's license is still valid.

Lazer Grant Inc. will appear before a judge Tuesday morning to seek more court-ordered help from Wheeler on several matters, including the recovery of lost funds and protocols for the distribution of ashes still in his possession.

Wheeler Funeral Home and cemetery is in receivership and under police investigation as families await the return of ashes and even a body. 1:44 "We think there's more co-operation to be had," said Joel Lazer.

They will also seek counsel on a request by Funeral Plans Canada for the transfer of pre-paid funds in trust in Wheeler's name to other funeral homes.

Finally, his company will seek counsel on how to address errors flagged by the Funeral Board of Manitoba concerning death certificates. The CBC has made a request to the Funeral Board of Manitoba as to the nature of their concerns.

Lazer said they will also ask whether those who applied for the receivership should be on the hook for any costs. He said his company is continuing to look closely at the finances, including funeral proceeds, from the past three months.

"One of the things you try to do in a receivership is try to ensure that company assets are all there."

The Winnipeg Police Service's financial crimes unit is continuing its investigation into allegations against Wheeler Funeral Home.