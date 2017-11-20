Ryan Sturgeon was initially paralyzed from the neck down, and told he would never walk again. Through physio he regained the ability to walk. (Submitted/Ryan Sturgeon)

When Ryan Sturgeon took a deep dive off a dock into a Minnedosa, Man. lake back in 1999 he hit a sandbar. Instantly he knew something was very wrong.

"As soon as I hit the sandbar I held my breath. But I started to take in water. A man pulled me out of the water and I was transported to the local hospital. I was initially paralyzed from the neck down, and told I would never walk again." He was just 16 years old.

"I was told that I would have to prepare for a new life in a wheelchair."

But his active life before the accident helped with his recovery.

"Before my injury I played soccer, football, and pretty much every sport where you hit hard and hit fast," said Sturgeon.

In addition to playing sports, Sturgeon worked out for two hours a day, six days a week prior to the accident and credits that level of physical fitness for his ability to recover.

"After about four weeks, I started to feel twitching and regained sensation in parts of my muscles."

Nine months later, he left the hospital walking with a cane, not in a wheelchair. He walked out of the hospital on his 17th birthday.

"Working out before the accident saved my life. I needed that strength and perseverance to do the painful and exhausting stretches and exercises that were a critical part of my recovery."

Since the accident he has walked with a cane and an elbow crutch. He's now married, has four children and works as a community mental health worker. But something was missing.

"For years I've been missing out on sports that I loved so much. Sports were a big part of my life." But how to get active again was going to be a challenge.

Inspired to join wheelchair sports

"I walk slowly with a cane which leaves me caught between two worlds. I haven't seen myself as a wheelchair user who can participate in wheelchair sports but I also couldn't stand and be active in regular sports leagues."

It was after a workshop learning how to become a Rick Hansen ambassador that he was inspired to get back into organized sports-wheelchair sports. But he needed something first.

"I thought, I'm going to get myself a wheelchair, a sports wheelchair, and take back some of what I've lost in life."

But with four kids and a full time job, driving three hours to Winnipeg from Brandon to participate in wheelchair leagues wasn't an option. The Brandon region doesn't have any wheelchair sports leagues that he's aware of. So he decided to start his own.

He started a Facebook group called Brandon Wheelchair Sports and Leisure and decided to host its first event as a curling demonstration. That event is happening next Saturday, Nov. 25, from 2-4 p.m. at the Brandon Curling Club. He's been able to get two wheelchair sport gold medallists to teach the workshop, and the response so far has been encouraging.

"I think we'll have enough people to start at least two teams with the goal of joining another team and starting a league in this area."

For Sturgeon, curling is just the beginning. He hopes to start a wheelchair basketball league in the summer.

"I am very excited. It feels great to get something going and see some people with disabilities benefit from activity."