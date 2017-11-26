Wheelchair curling has roared into Brandon.

Brandon Wheelchair Sports and Leisure held the city's first ever wheelchair curling clinic Saturday, and with roughly 15 curlers out to try the sport, the event proved to be quite a draw.

"It's fantastic, I think we have a great turn out here — we even had the support of the mayor," said Brandon Wheelchair Sports and Leisure president Ryan Sturgeon, who organized the clinic as the group's inaugural event in the city.

"I'd hoped after to have people signing up so that we can keep a league, or team sport going."

The clinic was run by Dennis Thiessen — who picked up a gold medal in wheelchair curling at the the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games — and Canadian champion Mark Wherret.

Theissen, who started wheelchair curling in 2005, said it's a thrill to show those new to the sport how to play the game.

"A lot of them didn't realize that they were able to do it, and when they saw the rock go down the ice they were very excited and I was excited for them," said Theissen. "This was a great clinic. It was the best one that I've helped out at so far."

Ryan Sturgeon says wheelchair curling takes a lot of upper body strength. (Ryan Laychuk/CBC)

It was the first time many of the participants have ever tried wheelchair curling, and it's a sport Sturgeon said takes a bit of getting used to.

"With wheelchair curling it's a little bit harder — you're just using your arms — so it seems a little harder to push the rock and it's a little more awkward," explained Sturgeon, who added he can't wait to keep playing. "It was nice to be out there on the ice and I enjoyed myself."

Getting active

Sturgeon recently started Brandon Wheelchair Sports and Leisure as a way of getting back into sport after he was injured — and initially left paralyzed — in a diving accident back in 1999.

Sturgeon was just 16 when he took a deep dive off a dock and hit a sandbar. He was pulled out of the water and taken to hospital where he was told he was paralyzed and would never walk again.

Before the accident Sturgeon had been very active in sports and he credits that level of physical fitness for his ability to recover — by the time he left hospital nine-months later, Sturgeon was walking with the help of a cane.

With the success of Brandon Wheelchair Sports and Leisure's first event Saturday, Sturgeon is hoping to keep the momentum going with further events. (Riley Laychuk/CBC)

Now married with with four children, Sturgeon still walks with a cane, but he decided to buy a sport wheelchair so he could try to get back involved with sports. He started Brandon Wheelchair Sports and Leisure in the hopes of finding others who were looking to get active.

With the success of his first event, Sturgeon said he is now looking to make the wheelchair curling matches a regular occurrence, and is also hoping to add more events in the summer.

"There's been a lot of interest, a lot of the people who came through the doors said that they'd be much more likely to come and join, now that they're here and doing it," he said.