Need to know when the last bus leaves downtown and the last store closes on New Year's Eve? We've got your back.

City services

Civic offices are closed Jan. 1, 2018.

The City of Winnipeg is recommending people call 311 or email 311@winnipeg.ca if any city services are needed.

Major malls

All malls are closed on New Year's Day. On Dec. 31, the following malls are open:

Grant Park (Noon-5 p.m.)

St. Vital and Kildonan Place (11 a.m.-5 p.m.)

Polo Park (11 a.m.-6 p.m.)

Major Grocery Stores

Superstore, Safeway/Sobeys, Save-On Foods and Wal-Mart are scheduled for regular Sunday hours on Dec. 31, but they will be closed the following day.

Manitoba Liquor Marts

Liquor stores will also close for New Year's Day, but be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Recycling and Garbage Collection

There will be no recycling and garbage collection service on New Year's Day. Garbage and recycling will be collected one day later than your normal collection day this week.

Family fun

Need to get out of the house with the kids? Several places will be open New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

The Forks New Year's Eve event, open 5 p.m. - midnight. Fireworks at 8 p.m. and midnight. Skating, dance party, horse-drawn wagon rides, ball hockey, snow sculpting are on tap. Shops are closed on Jan. 1, but park grounds are open.

Assiniboine Park Zoo Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, open 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Free admission for kids 12 and under until Jan. 7.

Manitoba Children's Museum Dec. 31, open 9:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. with a Top Hats and Tiaras event from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., free with paid admission. Jan. 1, open 9:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Manitoba Museum Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, open 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.



Winnipeg Transit

Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule on Jan. 1. Free rides will be offered on New Year's Eve starting at 7 p.m. until the end of service, with the last buses leaving downtown at 1:38 a.m.

Leisure Centres

Here's the status of leisure centres across Winnipeg on Sunday, Dec. 31:

Fort Rouge Leisure Centre will be closed at 4 p.m.

St. James Civic Centre will be closed at 4 p.m.

Magnus Eliason Recreation Centre will be open regular hours.

Freight House will be open regular hours.

Mayfair Recreation Centre will be open regular hours.

Peguis Trails Health & Fitness Centre will be open regular hours.

North Centennial Recreation & Leisure Centre will be closed at 4 p.m.

St. John's Leisure Centre will be closed.

All of them will be closed on Monday, Jan. 1.

Swimming Pools

All pools will shut their doors at 4 p.m. on Sunday and will be closed on the first day of 2018.

Libraries

Six Winnipeg libraries — Millennium, Henderson, Pembina Trail, St. Boniface, Sir William Stephenson and Westwood — will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 31, while remaining libraries will be closed.

On Monday, all libraries will be closed.

Animal Services Agency

The agency will be open from noon until 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, but closed on Sunday and Monday.

Cemeteries

Grounds at Brookside, St. Vital and Transcona cemeteries will be open for visitation from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day throughout the holiday season, weather permitting. Cemetery offices, however, will be closed Jan. 1.

Winnipeg Parking Authority

The parking authority will be closed from Dec. 30 to Jan. 1, 2018.