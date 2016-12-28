As fans around the world mourn the death of Carrie Fisher, a Winnipeg comedian and devout Star Wars fan is counting himself lucky he got to work with her on one of her last shows.

The actress and bestselling author died Tuesday morning at age 60.

Dean Jenkinson was one of three comedians charged with writing jokes for her during a hosting gig at the Just for Laughs comedy festival in Montreal in July.

"She was a pro. A lot of celebrities who show up to host the gala are very intimidated," Jenkinson said.

"You try to reassure them, 'You're going to be fine.' Carrie Fisher required no reassurance."

'What you see is what you get'

Jenkinson said he spent several hours one afternoon talking comedy with Fisher and the Just for Laughs team, and got to know a bit of who she was as a person throughout the festival. He said her on-stage persona in her recent work isn't much different from how she presented herself off stage.

"What you see is what you get," he said.

"She has no filter, and it's a wonderful, wonderful thing."

Jenkinson said he's a lifelong Star Wars fan, but it was Fisher's latest role as a mental health advocate and her honesty about her own struggles that inspired him as an adult.

"Beyond connecting with her as a seven-year-old boy, as a 46-year-old man I look up to her because she was a very well-documented history of mental illness and addiction problems, and she has been so frank and open about that, and so brave and in a way that's so relatable to so many people who aren't famous and who struggle with these kind of things," he said.

Fisher performed a song Jenkinson wrote for her, Everybody's Addicted to Something, as the last act of the festival. The tape hasn't aired yet, but he says depending on how they cut it, her performance of the song about addiction could be one of the very last things her fans see her do.

The thought was an emotional one for Jenkinson.

"To think about that is very, very — I can't believe that could be possible. That's very touching and very amazing to me," Jenkinson said.

"It's all too much for me, and I'm so sad that she's gone, but I feel so lucky that I got to do that."