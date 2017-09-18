The City of Winnipeg has added two new vehicles to its emergency response fleet, replacing two older-model squad trucks with newly outfitted Ford Transit 350 cargo vans.

The new squad vehicles, which will continue to be staffed with a lieutenant and a primary care paramedic, replace a couple of one-ton trucks with fire suppression equipment mounted on the back that are currently used.

The new design allows patients to be treated inside the privacy of the vehicle, and away from the elements, something the old design did not allow.

"What these squads are, is the next evolution of what the squad is, it's going to be safer for the patient, it's going to be safer for the firefighter," said Alex Forrest, president of the United Fire Fighters of Winnipeg.

The older-model squad vehicles, which consist of a 1-ton truck with fire suppression equipment mounted on the back, do not allow for patients to be treated on-board when attending a medical call. (Holly Caruk/CBC)

The two new vehicles will be operated out of station No. 1 downtown where they are most frequently used for medical calls.

Forrest said the crews will operate the same way as before, where they attend a call, provide medical care and assess the patient to decide whether an ambulance is needed, or if police are required to attend.

"They go to a lot of calls in the winter, and what happens is many times it's 30 or 40 below and we have to treat these individuals outside, now we can take them in out of the elements and make it much safer," said Forrest.

"What we're doing is we're just replacing the downtown squads, with these better squads ... because what we are finding is these are the busiest medically responding machines in the city," he said.

Alex Forrest, president of the United Fire Fighters of Winnipeg, says the new squad design is safer, more fuel-efficient, and allows better patient care. (Holly Caruk)

The city says the new squad vehicles, like the old ones, will not be used to transport patients. The squads provide patient care and ambulances or police will continue to be called for transporting anyone in need.

Older models near end of lifespan, cost more to replace

The city says WFPS operates five squad vehicles, with three squads on duty on each of the four WFPS shifts. The third squad is at station No. 6 on Redwood Avenue and is not being replaced.

The city said the new design was needed because some of the older-model trucks are nearing the end of their lifespan, and are more susceptible to wear-and-tear because of the weight.

The cost to replace the older model squads is about $300,000, while the new models cost approximately $107,000 per unit to purchase and convert.

The new models are also outfitted with firefighting apparatuses and can attend fires as well as medical calls.

Forrest said the new vehicles are also equipped with airbags, something the older models don't have.

"These squads are more fuel-efficient, they are more narrow, they are easier to drive down alleys, because we had a large number of our clients that we have to attend to in the alleys of downtown, so it's easier for us to manoeuvre around with these new vehicles," he said.

The city said they will evaluate how the new design works and will consider if more of this type of vehicle is needed.

The vehicles were designed in consultation with firefighters, paramedics, mechanics, and safety officers. The city said Manitoba Health was also consulted.