Weston Dressler will be back in blue and gold for at least another year.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced Tuesday that the star slotback, who was set to become a free agent in February, has signed a one-year contract.

Dressler recorded 51 receptions for 651 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games over this past season — his 10th in the CFL and second with Winnipeg.

Over those two seasons with the Bombers, he has hauled in 131 receptions for 1,694 yards and five touchdowns.

"Weston Dressler brings so much to our organization in addition to his productivity on the field," said general manager Kyle Walters.

"Every week he is out on the field, he is a threat in so many facets of the game and brings invaluable experience and leadership to our locker room."

Dressler, 32, spent his first eight CFL seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, recording 539 receptions for 7,797 yards and 50 touchdowns.

Dressler's signing comes three weeks after Bombers also locked placekicker Justin Medlock to a one-year contract.

After the Bombers lost the CFL West Division semifinal 39-32 to the Edmonton Eskimos on Nov. 12, Medlock had contemplated hanging up his cleats for good.

He told reporters that he planned to go home and take some time to decide whether he wanted to continue playing.

Like Dressler, Medlock joined the Bombers in 2016. Before that, Medlock spent three seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2011, 2013 and 2014) and two seasons with the Toronto Argonauts (2009-10).