WestJet is reducing the number of direct flights between Winnipeg and the U.K.

The airline began offering non-stop, weekly flights between Winnipeg and London's Gatwick Airport last year, from May to October.

This year, it will fly continue to fly between the airports, but over a shorter period of time — from June 24, 2017 to Aug. 26., 2017. The change cuts the number of flights down to 10, from 22 flights last year.

WestJet describes the flights between Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International Airport and Gatwick as "very successful" and were pleased to bring back the offering but on a "condensed timeline" during the peak summer months.

"We revisit the utilization of our fleet on a regular basis to ensure that WestJet provides the best possible experience for our guests across Canada," a spokesperson for WestJet said in an email.

"For those in the community wishing to travel to Europe outside of the peak, we will still offer an easy, daily connection through Toronto."

WestJet initially charged $435 for flights between Winnipeg and Gatwick. As of Thursday, non-stop airfares and related fees ranged between $884 and $975.

Gatwick Airport is located about 45 kilometres south of central London.