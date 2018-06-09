Confidence, support, education on offer from learning centre struggling for funds

A Winnipeg learning centre that helps low-income learners access education at their own pace is struggling to stay afloat.

Westgrove Learning Centre, located inside a Manitoba Housing complex in Charleswood, has been offering diverse courses for nine years, offering services ranging from GED programs to literacy classes or simply a spot to complete online courses for college.

"The families, the moms and individuals that attend our program, are typically learners who have had a very negative experience in school," said Valerie Christie, program director at Westgrove.

"Many of them think they're not smart enough to be in a classroom ever again … to lose this program would be heartbreaking."

The centre needs about $65,000 a year to operate, Christie said, most of which goes to wages for workers and a small amount of school supplies. Most of it comes from a "patchwork" of funding, she said, including grants and private donors — but their centre is unique and doesn't qualify for many funding models.

She's hoping to bring in enough money at a fundraising gala on June 20 to keep the centre running for the rest of the year, she said. Her goal is $10,000.

If the gala does well, they should be able to keep programming going into the beginning of 2019, she added.

"It would be a huge loss for that community if we had to close our doors," said Christie.

'I was actually able to concentrate'

Ginger Kithithee, a single mother of four who lives in the housing complex where Westgrove is located, said taking courses at the centre was a turning point for her and her eldest son.

Kithithee has social anxiety, and although she did graduate high school, she said her marks weren't great because she missed so many classes as a result.

A math lover, Kithithee said her dream is to become an accountant. Ten years ago, she was ready to start school to get there, but she put her own coursework on hold so she could volunteer at her son's school to support him with his own struggles.

"Being in large groups, large classrooms, was one of the reasons why I never bothered going back to school. But here, it's more relaxed. There's a smaller class," she said.

"It made me feel more comfortable and I was actually able to concentrate on my work and not feel overwhelmed."

Last year, she updated her high school courses so she could begin classes to become an accountant. This year, she's doing the classes online from the Westgrove centre, sharing a classroom with her son, who's completing his coursework there, too.

"Being at a regular school just does not work for him, so he's been able to do all his classes here," she said.

"He does his own work with the volunteers. I don't interfere, so mom's not always watching over him."

She said having the centre in the housing complex makes a difference for her and her classmates. The closest alternative for adult education is downtown, she said — not feasible for single parents who have to drop kids off at school or for people who can't drive.

Now I volunteer at the food bank, I volunteer at the resource centre, I volunteer in the literacy program. It's really made me flourish socially. - Ginger Kithithee

She said the centre has also helped her break out of her social anxiety.

"When I first moved here, I didn't go to the centre, I didn't interact with anyone," she said. "Now I volunteer at the food bank, I volunteer at the resource centre, I volunteer in the literacy program. It's really made me flourish socially."

The centre is hosting a fundraising gala on Wednesday, June 20, at the Breezy Bend Country Club, from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased by emailing Valerie Christie at vchristie3@icloud.com, or phoning the resource centre.