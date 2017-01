The Winnipeg police service's identification unit is at the scene of a West End home Friday morning after reports of "suspicious circumstances" Thursday night.

The Winnipeg Police Service's identification unit was at the scene. (Meaghan Ketcheson/CBC)

Police were called to the home on Sherbrook Street between Sargent Avenue and Notre Dame Avenue Thursday at 11:38 p.m. CT.

Police would not release any other details.

Investigators remained at the scene Friday morning.