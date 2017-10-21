Police are investigating a homicide after a male died following a shooting in Winnipeg's West End on Friday.

Officers were called to a home on Sherbrook Street near Notre Dame Avenue at about 10:45 p.m. Friday after reports of a shooting.

Emergency crews found a male suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to hospital in critical condition and died a short time later, police say.

Const. Jay Murray said the victim was known to police and investigators don't believe the incident was random. It happened at what Murray described as a home with several suites.

Police have not released the name or age of the victim yet because they believe some of his family still may not have been notified of his death.

Several suspects were interviewed overnight Friday, Murray said, but no arrests have been made.

The investigation continues.

Man stabbed on Pritchard Avenue

In an unrelated early Saturday morning incident, police also responded to reports of a person being stabbed in a house on Pritchard Avenue.

A 25-year-old Winnipeg man was transported to hospital in critical condition and was later stabilized. The Winnipeg Police Service's major crimes unit is handling the investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact homicide investigators at 204-986-6508. Anyone with details about the Pritchard stabbing is asked to contact major crimes at 204-986-6219.

People can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-8477.

